Explained: What is "hidden serve" in Table Tennis and why was Manush Shah's serve called one?

The Indian table tennis player Manush Shah faced a crucial service fault call during his match against France's Felix Lebrun, which contributed to his straight-games defeat, at the 2025 ITTF World Championships.

The Round of 64 match saw a controversial moment that highlighted the strict enforcement of service rules in professional table tennis.

Leading 2-0 in the second game against Lebrun, Shah's serve was called "hidden" by the referee, prompting an immediate dispute from the Indian player. After a brief exchange with the referee, Shah asked for a Table Tennis Review or TTR.





#News | Manush Shah bows out of men's singles at IITF World C'ships💔



Shah loses 5-11, 6-11, 6-11, 9-11 in straight games against the sixth seeded Felix Lebrun in a match filled with drama🫣#TableTennis pic.twitter.com/i4yDBOvw7z — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) May 19, 2025

The video review confirmed the referee's call, showing that Shah's head had obscured Lebrun's view of the ball at the moment of contact between ball and racket during the serve.

This obstruction, classified as a "hidden" serve in table tennis regulations, is strictly prohibited as it prevents the opponent from reading the spin being imparted on the ball.

Manush Shah was called for a "hidden" serve during his R64 match against Felix Lebrun at 2025 ITTF World C'ships

Shah was at the receiving end of the "hidden" serve call even in his men's doubles Round of 32 match.

Qui Dang, the receiving opponent, asked a TTR against Shah for a "hidden" serve.

Qui was proven right in the review and the Indian pair of Manush and Manav Thakkar lost a point.





Review showed Manush Shah's head blocked Qiu's (left) view during their Round of 32 match at ITTF World C'ships





What's a Hidden Serve?

In table tennis, a "hidden" serve occurs when the server blocks the opponent's line of sight to the ball-racket contact point. This violation gives the server an unfair advantage, as the receiving player cannot accurately gauge the type or amount of spin being applied.

The rules are clear: the server must maintain visibility of the ball throughout the service motion, with no obstruction from any body part or clothing.

The official rules mandate that a legal serve requires the ball to be tossed vertically upward at least 16cm, falling without touching anything before being struck, and remaining visible to both the opponent and the umpire throughout the service action.



