Table Tennis
ITTF World C'ships LIVE: Manika, Diya, Manav in singles R64 action – Updates, Results, Scores, Blog
Follow for all the LIVE updates from the 2025 ITTF World Championships.
2025 ITTF World C'ships LIVE: The Indian campaign at the 2025 ITTF World Championships in Doha continue to roll on thick and fast.
Three Indians – Manika Batra, Diya Chitale, and Manav Thakkar – will be in action on Tuesday for their respective singles matches.
Batra and Chitale will even play their Round of 32 matches later in the day, if they win their R64 match.
While a loss tonight might end the World Championships dreams for Batra and Thakkar, Chitale will still remain in contention, having qualified for the pre-quarterfinals in women's doubles alongside Yashaswini Ghorpade.
Live Updates
- 20 May 2025 9:09 AM GMT
Manika Batra bows out!
Manika Batra has been outclassed by a 17-year-old Park Gahyeon of South Korea.
The Indian goes down 8-11, 7-11, 5-11, 8-11 to the world No 130.
Batra, who recently hit a three-year low in women's singles world rankings, continues to struggle for form. This loss brings an end to her ITTF World Championships campaign.
- 20 May 2025 8:30 AM GMT
Schedule
2:10 pm IST: Manika Batra, Women's Singles Round of 64
3:00 pm IST: Manav Thakkar, Women's Singles Round of 64
3:40 pm IST: Diya Chitale, Women's Singles Round of 64
If Manika and Diya win their respective R64 matches, they'll play Round of 32 matches post 7pm IST.
- 20 May 2025 8:27 AM GMT
Gooood Afternooon!
Hello and a warm welcome to The Bridge's coverage of the 2025 ITTF World Championships in Doha, Qatar.
Three Indians – Manika Batra, Diya Chitale, and Manav Thakkar – will be in action in the day.
