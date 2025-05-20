ITTF World C'ships LIVE: Manika, Diya, Manav in singles R64 action – Updates, Results, Scores, Blog

2025 ITTF World C'ships LIVE: The Indian campaign at the 2025 ITTF World Championships in Doha continue to roll on thick and fast.

Three Indians – Manika Batra, Diya Chitale, and Manav Thakkar – will be in action on Tuesday for their respective singles matches.

Batra and Chitale will even play their Round of 32 matches later in the day, if they win their R64 match.

While a loss tonight might end the World Championships dreams for Batra and Thakkar, Chitale will still remain in contention, having qualified for the pre-quarterfinals in women's doubles alongside Yashaswini Ghorpade.

Stay tuned for all the LIVE updates:



