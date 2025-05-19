ITTF World C'ships: Diya Chitale-Yashaswini Ghorpade enter R16

The Indian women's doubles pair of Diya Chitale and Yashaswini Ghorpdae advanced to the Round of 16 at the 2025 ITTF World Championships in Doha on Monday.

The duo of Chitale and Ghorpade registered a come-from-behind 6-11, 11-6, 11-6, 11-9 win over Singapore's Jian Zeng and Lin Qian Ser.

The Indians, seeded 12th, did not have the best of starts in the match as they failed to gauge their opponents' tricks on the table.

However, they bounced back admirably well in the second game and the momentum shifted.

Citale and Ghorpade never took their foot off the pedal and cruised booked their spot in the pre-quarterfinals with a win in less than 30 minutes.

Forgettable day for Manush

It, however, was not all rosy for Chitale, who bowed out in the mixed doubles Round of 32 partnering Manush Shah earlier in the day.

The Indian pair, ranked 11th in the world, lost 8-11, 9-11, 2-11 in straight games to South Korea's Oh Junsung and Kim Nayeong to crash out of the competition.

Shah's troubles on the day did not end there as he also lost his men's singles and men's doubles matches to bring an abrupt end to his campaign in Doha.

Up against the sixth seeded Felix Lebrun, Shah went down 5-11, 6-11, 6-11, 9-11 in straight games in a men's singles Round of 64 match filled with drama.

Shah was called for a "hidden" serve in the match.

"The match was a little bit strange because the rhythm of the match with service fault and TTR. But I am happy to have managed it like this," said Lebrun after his win.

Shah, later, went down 5-11, 9-11, 11-8, 5-11 to the pair from Germany in men's doubles Round of 32, alongside Manav Thakkar.

The eighth seeded Indians looked completely lost against their unseeded opponents. Surprisingly, Shah was called for a hidden serve in this match as well.

Earlier in the day, the women's doubles pair of Ayhika Mukherjee and Sutirtha Mukherjee also bowed out in the Round of 32 with a 1-11, 11-13, 7-11 straight games loss at the hands of Germany's Kaufmann and Shan.



