World Table Tennis Team C'ships: Indian women's team loses in pre-quarters, Olympic hope remains alive

The Indian women's team missed out on a direct 2024 Paris Olympic quota place as it went down to Chinese Taipei in the pre-quarterfinals of the World Table Tennis Team Championships in Busan, South Korea, on Wednesday.

The Chinese Taipei side booked its spot in the Games for making it to the quarterfinals at the Championships.



Playing for the second time today, India, who defeated Italy 3-0 in Round of 32, managed to claim only one game off Chinese Taipei when Manika Batra beat Chen Szu-Yu in a five-game (11-8,8-11,4-11,11-9,11-9) thriller.

However, the national women's team could not capitalise on the 1-0 lead when Sreeja Akula went down to Cheng I-Ching in straight games (6-11,9-11,5-11) as Chinese Taipei drew level in the tie.

India is knocked out of the ITTF World Team Table Tennis C'ships 2024 in the pre-QFs. Despite the loss, India gains rankings points from the tournament which should help in ranking quota for…

Li Yu-Jhun then extended Chinese Taipei's lead to 2-1 with a 12-10, 15-13, 9-11, 11-2 win over Ayhika Mukherjee.



Batra, playing the fourth match of the tie against Cheng I-Ching, managed to draw level in the second game but could not force the decider as she succumbed to a 10-12,11-5,9-11,5-11 defeat.

India, however, earned crucial ranking points in the tournament beating Hungary, Spain, and Uzbekistan at the group stage and Italy in the Round of 32.

The rankings points should help India to qualify for the Paris Olympics by the end of February.