Indian team shines at South Asian Junior and Cadet Table Tennis Championship

The Indian team at the South Asian Jr. and Cadet Championships won a combined total of 14 medals during the course of the tournament. They won 11 gold medals and 3 silvers along with achieving 3 double podium finishes for India.

#TeamIndia🇮🇳 shines at South Asian Jr. & Cadet 🏓🏓 C'ships 2022 with a rich haul of 1️⃣1️⃣ 🥇 and 3️⃣ 🥈 🤩



Absolutely dominating performances by our young paddlers to bag 11/ 12 Gold 🥇 at the C'ships 😎



Team also achieved 3 double podium finish 🥇🥈in Singles events#TT 🏓

The medal winners in the Junior Singles category were Payas Jain and Suhana Saini (gold) while Yashansh Malik and Yashaswini Ghorpade won silver each.In the cadet singles category, P. Abhinandan and Jennifer won gold while R. Balamurugan won silver.



It was a sweep of gold medals in the cadet doubles matches as R. Balamurugan/ P. Abhinandan along with Jennifer and Sandika won gold in the cadet boys and girls doubles category respectively. The same medal haul took place in the junior doubles category as Ankur Bhattacharya/ Patil Deepit Rajesh and Suhana/ Yashaswini won gold in their respective categories.

The mixed team event saw another Indian sweep of gold medals. The Cadet Girls Team of Jennifer/ Hansini/ Sandika, the Cadet Boys Team of P. Abhinandan/ R. Balamurugan/ P. Bhattacharya and the Junior Girls Team comprising Suhana/ Nithyasree/ Yashaswini won a gold medal each.