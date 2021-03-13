4 Indian paddlers eye Olympic berth at World Table Tennis Qualifiers

Four Indian paddlers will be in contention to make their cut for the Tokyo Olympics at the World Singles Qualification Tournament which is scheduled to get underwat in Doha, Qatar from March 14 to 17, 2021.

Nine Olympic berths will be up for grabs at the event at the Ali Bin Hamad Al Attiya Arena. Four berths are allocated for men, while women paddlers will vie for the five berths that will make them qualified for the Tokyo Olympics which got postponed from last year to July 2021 due to the outbreak of Covid-19.

The four Indians who will be in the fray for the qualifications are Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, Achanta Sharath Kamal, Manika Batra and Sutirtha Mukherjee.