Ultimate Table Tennis 2024 tickets go live on BookMyShow

With just a week to go before the IndianOil Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) 2024 kicks off, excitement is building as tickets go on sale on BookMyShow.

Ultimate Table Tennis is promoted by Niraj Bajaj and Vita Dani under the auspices of the Table Tennis Federation of India and is set to begin on the 22nd of August at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai and will go on till September 7.

For the first time, eight teams will contend for the title in 23 exhilarating matches spanning 17 days.

“Chennai has a great association with table tennis and a rich history of producing some of India’s finest paddlers including the great Sharath Kamal, Sathiyan G and many others. With two new teams and more top players from the world, the upcoming season is going to be bigger and more exciting, and fans can anticipate 17 days full of thrilling and entertaining action,” said Ekansh Gupta, Vice President, of UTT.

The league promises an unforgettable experience for the fans to witness some of the world’s star paddle including Sharath Kamal, Manika Batra, and Quadri Aruna set to enthrall audiences. With a range of ticket options catering to different preferences, fans can choose from affordable general admission to exclusive VIP packages offering unique perks. in action from close quarters

Ticket Details

The starting ticket price has been set at ₹49 for the C Stand and G Stand while the tickets for the VIP Stand and the Courtside IP Box are priced at ₹999 and ₹1,499 respectively

VIP tickets also grant access to the VIP Lounge, which includes unlimited food, beverages, and games. In addition, the Courtside VIP Box ticket offers exclusive seating and the chance to take photos and collect autographs from star paddlers after the matches.

Ticket prices for the final on September 7 are set at ₹99 for the C Stand and G Stand, ₹1,499 for the VIP Stand, and ₹1,999 for the Courtside VIP Box.

Fans can also avail of the tickets offline mode from the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium Box Office near Gate No. 1 from 10 am to 6 pm every day during the league.





Where to purchase

The tickets are available at: in.bookmyshow.com/sports/ultimate-table-tennis-2024/ET00405229

Where to watch



Fans from other parts of the country can also enjoy the live action on Sports18 3 and JioCinema.

Team Squads for IndianOil UTT 2024:

Ahmedabad SG Pipers: Manush Shah, Bernadette Szocs (Romania), Lilian Bardet (France), Reeth Tennison, Pritha Vartikar and Jash Modi.

Chennai Lions: Achanta Sharath Kamal, Sakura Mori (Japan), Jules Rolland (France), Poymantee Baisya, Mouma Das and Abhinandh PB.

Dabang Delhi TTC: Sathiyan G, Orawan Paranang (Thailand), Diya Chitale, Andreas Levenko (Austria), Yashansh Malik and Lakshita Narang.

Athlead Goa Challengers: Harmeet Desai, Yangzi Liu (Australia), Yashaswini Ghorpade, Sudhanshu Grover, Sayali Wani and Mihai Bobocica (Italy).

Jaipur Patriots: Moumita Dutta, Cho Seungmin (South Korea), Suthasini Sawettabut (Thailand), Snehit SFR, Ronit Bhanja and Nithyashree Mani.

PBG Bengaluru Smashers: Manika Batra, Alvaro Robles (Spain), Lily Zhang (USA), Jeet Chandra, Taneesha Kotecha and Amalraj Anthony.

Puneri Paltan Table Tennis: Ayhika Mukherjee, Natalia Bajor (Poland), Joao Monteiro (Portugal), Ankur Bhattacharjee, Anirban Ghosh and Yashini Sivashankar.

U Mumba TT: Manav Thakkar, Sutirtha Mukherjee, Aruna Quadri (Nigeria), Akash Pal, Kavyasree Baskar and Maria Xiao (Spain).