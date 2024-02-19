World Table Tennis Team C'Ships: Indian men's team routed by South Korea 3-0

The Indian men's team suffered team its second consecutive defeat at the World Table Tennis Team Championships on Monday in Busan, South Korea.

A day after losing to Poland 1-3, the national men's team was no match for host South Korea as India suffered a 0-3 defeat.

India, so far, has won only one tie against Chile in its opening group-stage match.

Among the Indian players, only Achanta Sharath Kamal managed to claim a game off the Koreans.

Playing the opening match of the tie, Harmeet Desai suffered a 4-11, 10-12, 8-11 defeat against world no. 14 Jang Woojin as Korea took a 1-0 lead.

Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, who did not play against Poland, also suffered an identical defeat against Lim Jonghoon. Sathiyan lost the one-sided match 5-11, 7-11, 7-11.

With Korea going 2-0 up in the tie and standing a chance to rout India in straight matches, world no. 27 Lee Sang Su defeated Sharath Kamal 9-11, 11-8, 6-11, 5-11.

India now has only one tie remaining in the group stage, as it faces New Zealand on Tuesday. India must beat New Zealand to stand any chance of making it to the next round.

Notably, quarterfinalists in the tournament will secure a ticket to Paris.