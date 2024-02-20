World Table Tennis Team C'Ships: Indian men's and women's teams through to playoffs

Indian men's and women's table tennis team books their place in the knockout stage with a win over New Zealand and Spain respectively in the final group-stage fixture at the World Table Tennis Team Championships in Busan, South Korea, on Tuesday.

The women team led by Manika Batra, Sreeja Akula and Ayhika Mukherjee pulls off a great comeback victory after trailing with 0-2 after the two loses from Manika and Sreeja in their respective first matches of the tie.

The team didn't lose their hopes and hold on to the composure to make a solid comeback in the tie winning the next three matches on trot and booked their place in the knockout round with a second place finish in the group stage behind China.

Sreeja Akula played the first match of the tie against Maria Xiao but suffered a defeat (9-11, 11-9, 11-13, 4-11) against the attacking forward drives of the Spaniard.

Sreeja shows some great defence in between but it was one to many attacks from Maria and hence she could not hold on to this pressure.

Secondly, India no.1, Manika Batra came into the action against Sofia-Xuan Zhang but she also suffered a heartbreaking defeat in a five game (11-13, 11-6, 11-8, 9-11, 7-11) match despite having few golden opportunity to close the match in the fourth game where she was leading 9-7, but then she made an service error that cost her the game.

India was looking in big danger of suffering a group stage exit at this point but then come Ayhika Mukherjee who won the first point for the Indian team after winning a close game (11-8, 11-13, 11-, 9-11, 11-4) on her traditional deceptive play and service points.

Ayhika's win gave the confidence to the other two players who came in to play their final matches with some high intensity and improved attacking play to clinch the all-important victory for the team and booked a place in the round of 24.

An absolutely brilliant comeback victory for the Indian women's team from 0-2 down to win 3-2 against 🇪🇸Spain! 🔥🏓



Manika Batra, Ayhika Mukherjee and Sreeja Akula all record impressive wins as they finish 2⃣nd in the group to qualify for the knockouts of the ITTF World Table… pic.twitter.com/KVKkcHqkHg — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) February 20, 2024

Indian women's team finished on the second position in the group. So, they are now playing a comparatively easier opponent Italy, who finished third in their group. If India wins this match they will be up against Chinese Taipei in the round of 16 clash to book a place in the quarterfinals alongside a coveted team quota for the Paris Olympics.

Meanwhile, the men's team coming after two back to back loses in the last two fixtures, took a comfortable 3-0 win over New Zealand with straight game wins from Harmeet Desai and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and a hard-fought for Manush Shah.

Harmeet opens the account for the Indian team with a comfortable (11-5, 11-1, 11-6) win over Timothy Choi to gave India an advantage going into the tie.

Sathiyan carry forward the momentum and takes a comfortable (11-3, 11-7, 11-6) victory over Alfred Dela Pana to take a 2-0 lead in the tie for India despite few scares from Alfred in the second game.



Manush was looking little uncomfortable in the start but he made a good comeback from two games behind to force a decider in the match and then took the hard fought five game (10-12, 6-11, 11-4, 11-8, 11-6) match against Maxwell Henderson to clinch the victory in the tie for Indian team.

Convincing 3-0 victory for the men's team as they reach the knockouts of the ITTF Table Tennis Team C'ships in Busan after beating New Zealand in their final group clash.



Harmeet Desai, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran & Manush Shah with the Ws! 🔥🏓#Busan2024 pic.twitter.com/p7T2YHpSqJ — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) February 20, 2024

Indian men's table tennis team also confirmed their spot in the knockout stage with this win over New Zealand in last group fixture to finish the group 3 on the third position behind South Korea and Poland.