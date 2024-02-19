Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

World Table Tennis Team C'Ships: India women face Uzbekistan - Scores, Updates, Blog

Catch the live updates of the Indian women's group stage tie against Uzbekistan at the World Table Tennis Team Championships in Busan, South Korea, on Monday.

Archana Kamath, Manika Batra and Diya Chitale will be playing against Uzbekistan in the World Table Tennis Team Championships in Busan, South Korea, on February 19.

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 19 Feb 2024 3:47 AM GMT

The Indian women's team takes on Uzbekistan in its third group-stage tie at the World Table Tennis Team Championships in Busan, South Korea, on Monday.

The national women's team defeated Hungary 3-2 on Sunday but lost its opening tie against China 2-3.

Ayhika Mukherjee and Sreeja Akula have been rested as Archana Kamath and Diya Chitale have replaced them in the tie.

Catch live updates:

