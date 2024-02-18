Table Tennis
World Table Tennis Team C'Ships: Indian women's team beats Hungary, men lose to Poland
While the Indian women's team beat Hungary 3-2, the men's team suffered a 1-3 defeat against Poland in their respective group-stage ties at the World Table Tennis Team Championships.
The Indian women's team, on Sunday, registered its first win at the World Table Tennis Team Championships in Busan, South Korea, as it beat Hungary 3-2 in its second group stage tie.
The national men's team, however, suffered a 1-3 defeat against Poland in its second group-stage tie.
The women's team, led by Manika Batra, toiled hard for the win after going down 2-3 against China in the first tie.
Batra, leading the match, won the first match against Dora Madarasz 8-11, 11-5, 12-10, 8-11, 11-4.
In the second match of the tie, Sreeja Akula, who stunned the world no. 2 Wang Yidi in India's tie against China, lost 3-11, 7-11, 11-9, 11-9, 8-11 against Pota Georgina.
Ayhika Mukherjee, who upset the world no. 1 Sun Yingsha against China, put India in a 2-1 lead with a 7-11, 11-6, 11-7, 11-8 win over Balint Bernadett.
Hungary, however, managed to force the decider as Sreeja lost her second match against Dora 4-11, 6-11, 11-5, 7-11.
Manika prevailed over Pota 11-5, 14-12, 13-11 in the deciding rubber to help India register a win.
The men's team, however, could not carry forward its winning momentum after beating Chile 3-0 in the first tie.
Achanta Sharath Kamal went down in the match 8-11, 11-8, 4-11, 10-12 against Jakub Dyjas.
Harmeet Desai brought India back into the tie by beating Kubik Maciej 12-10, 13-11, 9-11, 11-5.
In the third match of the tie, Manav Thakkar could not negotiate the challenge from Redzimski Milosz as he lost 9-11, 11-9, 14-12, 6-11, 7-11.
Harmeet could not deliver in the fourth match against Jakub as he lost 7-11, 7-11, 11-8, 12-14.
Poland won the tie 3-1.
In its third group stage tie on Monday, the Indian women's team will go up against Uzbekistan at 9:30 AM IST, while the men's team will face mighty South Korea at 6:30 AM IST.