Table Tennis
World Table Tennis Team C'ships LIVE: India women's team beat Italy to qualify for pre-quarters, Men's team 0-1 Kazakhstan -Blog, Scores, Updates
World Table Tennis Team C'ships LIVE: Indian women's and men's eam take on Italy and Kazakhstan respectively in first round of knockout stage at Busan Korea on Wednesday.
Indian women table tennis team ease past Italy in round of 32 with a 3-0 win to book a place in pre-quarters of World Table Tennis Team Championships.
They will play Chinese Taipei in the next round to fight for Olympic Quota place for the team event at 1:30 PM IST.
Catch the LIVE updates:
Live Updates
2024-02-21 01:00:20
- 21 Feb 2024 5:31 AM GMT
Match into decider as Sharath takes the game after deuce
Game-4: Sharath 13-11 Alan
- 21 Feb 2024 5:27 AM GMT
Sharath pulls off a comeback to draw level the scores in the game
Game-4: Sharath 7-7 Alan
- 21 Feb 2024 5:22 AM GMT
Alan looking comfortable to take the match
Game-4: Sharath 2-5 Alan
- 21 Feb 2024 5:17 AM GMT
Sharath pulls one game back to make a comeback in the match
Game-3: Sharath 11-7 Alan
- 21 Feb 2024 5:14 AM GMT
Sharath has a slight advantage in the third game
Game-3: Sharath 7-5 Alan
- 21 Feb 2024 5:09 AM GMT
Alan doubles the lead in the match
Game-2: Sharath 7-11 Alan
- 21 Feb 2024 5:06 AM GMT
A massive lead in the game for the youngster
Game-2: Sharath 3-8 Alan
- 21 Feb 2024 5:03 AM GMT
Alan is taking another big lead
Game-2: Sharath 2-5 Alan
- 21 Feb 2024 4:59 AM GMT
Alan takes the first game comfortably after errors from Sharath
Game-1: Sharath 6-11 Alan
- 21 Feb 2024 4:56 AM GMT
Alan has slight advantage in the first game
Game-1: Sharath 3-5 Alan
