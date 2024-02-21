Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Table Tennis

World Table Tennis Team C'ships LIVE: India women's team beat Italy to qualify for pre-quarters, Men's team 0-1 Kazakhstan -Blog, Scores, Updates

Follow us for the live updates from the knockout matches of Indian men's and women's team at World Table Tennis Team C'ships at Busan, Korea on Wednesday

Manika Batra (Left), Ayhika Mukherjee and Sreeja Akula (Right) lead Indian women TT team 

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 21 Feb 2024 5:31 AM GMT

World Table Tennis Team C'ships LIVE: Indian women's and men's eam take on Italy and Kazakhstan respectively in first round of knockout stage at Busan Korea on Wednesday.

Indian women table tennis team ease past Italy in round of 32 with a 3-0 win to book a place in pre-quarters of World Table Tennis Team Championships.

They will play Chinese Taipei in the next round to fight for Olympic Quota place for the team event at 1:30 PM IST.

Catch the LIVE updates:

Live Updates

2024-02-21 01:00:20
Table TennisManika Batra
