India placed in Group D at the inaugural ITTF Mixed Team World Cup 2023

India, seeded 13th, has been clubbed in Group D in the inaugural ITTF Mixed Team World Cup 2023, scheduled to be held in Chengdu, China, from December 4-10.



In the group stage, India will play against Singapore, Chinese Taipei, South Korea and Canada.

There will be a total of 18 nations competing event divided into five groups. Groups A and B are comprised of four teams, while the remaining two groups consist of five teams. Teams can register three or four players in men’s and women’s categories respectively.

🏓#ITTF Mixed Team World Cup Chengdu 2023

🔸World's top 18 teams gather in Chengdu to compete under an innovative mixed team format.

🔸From Dec 4 to 10, the encounters will feature men’s and women’s singles, doubles, and mixed doubles. @ittffoundation @Chengdu_China @Chengdu_City pic.twitter.com/BSDMtyVg81 — CGTN Sports Scene (@CGTNSportsScene) December 4, 2023

On top of the title of champions, there is a share of a USD 840,000 prize pool to be won as well as 1000 ITTF Table Tennis World Ranking points. All World Ranking points will be divided among the team members based on their contribution to the matches.



Indian squad:

Men: Rohit Bhanja, Snehit Suravajjula, Sanil Shetty, Sudhanshu Grover

Women: Archana Kamath, Swastika Ghosh, Poymantee Baisya, Moumita Dutta

Seedings:

1. China, 2. Germany, 3. Japan, 4. Korea Republic, 5. France, 6. Chinese Taipei, 7. Hong Kong, 8. Portugal, 9. Egypt, 10. Sweden, 11. Romania, 12. Singapore, 13. India, 14. USA, 15. Puerto Rico, 16. Slovakia, 17. Australia, 18. Canada.



When and where to watch?

The live streaming of the ITTF Mixed Team World Cup 2023 will be available on the ITTF YouTube channel. There is no live telecast for this event.