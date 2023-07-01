India wins 5 gold at WTT Youth Contender in Rio

Young Indian paddlers shone bright at the 2023 WTT Youth Contender Rio, bagging a total of 5 gold medals in the tournament.

Ankur Bhattacharjee and Suhana Saini were the stars for India as they bagged two gold medals apiece.

The 17-year-old Saini first clinched a gold medal in u17 women's singles, before pairing up with Bhattacharjee to win the u19 mixed doubles title as well.

Bhattacharjee, on the other hand, took home the men's u17 singles title as well.

It's raining 🥇for 🇮🇳 at the WTT Youth Contender, 🇧🇷🥳#TableTennis🏓



A close look at 🇮🇳's medalists👇



* Jennifer Varghese & Abhinand : 🥇in Under 15 Mixed Doubles Event



* Ankur Bhattacharya: 🥇in Under 17 Singles Event



* Riana Bhootha: 🥇in Under 13 Singles Event



1/2 pic.twitter.com/hs2wHfIKkl — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) July 1, 2023





In the u15 category, Abhinandh Bhayankaram and Jennifer Varghese combined for the mixed doubles title, while Riana Bhoota took home the u13 women's singles gold.







