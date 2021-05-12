"I was 11 when Chandrasekhar Sir told me I would win the National title one day" - G Sathiyan

India's ace table tennis player Sathiyan Gnanasekaran condoles the death of his coach V Chandrasekhar, who passed away today due to COVID.



Arjuna award-winning former India table tennis player V Chandrasekhar died at a private hospital in Chennai on Wednesday due to COVID-19 related complications, family sources said. He was 64 and is survived by his wife and a son. Chandra, as he was popularly known, was a three-time national champion.

The Chennai-born player, who had reached the semifinals of the Commonwealth Games in 1982, was also a successful coach.

His playing career was cut short in 1984 following a botched knee surgery at a hospital here which led to him losing mobility, speech and vision. He fought back to recover and served the game as a coach. Over the years Chandrasekhar under tutelage, some of the best paddlers of the country, including Chetan Baboor, Anthony Amalraj, and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran. Sathiyan, who is ranked 38th in the world and has already qualified for Tokyo Olympics, picked up learning tabletennis under his 'Chandra Sir'. And along with other students, the ace paddler condoled his death, saying that the sport has lost a legend.

"It was shocking news. Chandra Sir is gone too soon. It is not only a personal loss for me but also for my family, as my parents and sister were all very close to him." says Sathiyan in a conversation with The Bridge.



Completely shocked and indeed a very personal loss to me and my family😢😢

Lost my long time childhood & former coach & Arjuna Awardee Chandrsekhar sir today for Covid😢



Your memories and teachings will always stay with me sir😢

RIP🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/2FtLj8OxBE — Sathiyan Gnanasekaran (@sathiyantt) May 12, 2021