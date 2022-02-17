Two Indian table tennis players selected in prestigious ITTF Hopes Squad

Upcoming Indian paddlers Hansini Mathan Rajan and Parth Prabhakar, have been named in the prestigious ITTF Hopes Squad.

The Hopes Squad allows 10 girls and 10 boys under the age of 12, along with their coaches to continue on the Hopes pathway, offering them the opportunity to participate in at least one follow-up activity in the first half of 2022.

In order to retain their positions in the Hopes Squad, all the selected and potential players need to perform consistently in regular training as well as international events such as WTT Youth Series.

The Player's world rankings will also be taken into consideration into the evaluation of the continued status of a player in the Hopes Squad. Later, ITTF will announce the selection of 4 girls and 4 boys to continue the Hopes Pathway as the Hopes Team.



In December 2021, playing in the U-12 category, the reigning cadet national champion Hansini, outplayed Syria's Hend Zaza 11-6, 11-8, 6-11, 11-6 in the final match of the ITTF Hopes and Challenger table tennis tournament in Amman.



Parth Prabhakar was India's entry in the boy's singles event which was won by Iran's Komeil Niknejad Divshali.

Every year the ITTF Hopes programme brings together a global team and gives opportunities to young players from countries that are not expected to end up on the podium in major world events.



All the players in the 2022 squad include:

Girls

Hansini MATHAN RAJAN (IND – Asia)

Baran ARJMAND (IRI – Asia)

Kulapassr VIJITVIRIYAGUL (THA – Asia)

Zaza HEND (SYR – Asia)

Nina GUO ZHENG (FRA – Europe)

Hanka KODETOVA (CZE – Europe)

Mandy YU (USA – Americas)

Tashiya PIYADASA (USA – Americas)

Andreea BAIASU (ROU – Europe)

Sofiia CHUMARNA (UKR – Europe)

Boys

Komeil NIKNEJAD DIVSHALI (IRI – Asia)

Enrique Yezue RIOS TORRES (PUR – Americas)

Alexandru ISTRATE (ROU – Europe)

Mihai NAGY (ROU – Europe)

Jakub KABELKA (CZE – Europe)

Emanuel OTÁLVARO GARCIA (COL – Americas)

Ryan LIN (USA – Americas)

Yasin ELSERAFY (EGY – Africa)

Parth PRABHAKAR (IND – Asia)

Youssef AIDLI (TUN – Africa)