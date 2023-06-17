WTT Contender Lagos: Harmeet Desai enters semis, stuns WR 26

Indian paddler Harmeet Desai continued his impressive run at the WTT Contender by advancing to the semifinals with a remarkable victory over China's Peng Xiang, ranked 26th in the world. The match took place in Lagos on Saturday, where Desai showcased his exceptional skills and defeated his opponent 3-1.

In a thrilling encounter, Desai secured an 11-7 win in the first game but faced a setback as Peng Xiang responded strongly, claiming the second game with a score of 11-5.

Undeterred by the loss, Desai regained his momentum and clinched the third game 11-7. He then delivered a commanding performance in the fourth game, overpowering Peng Xiang with a convincing 11-1 victory.

Harmeet you beauty 😍

Harmeet Desai (WR 134) upsets WR 26 Xiang Peng 3-1 to storm into Semis of WTT Contender Lagos.

➡️ Harmeet had knocked OUT top seed & World No. 12 Jang Woojin 3-0 yesterday. https://t.co/LThhNNAf5A pic.twitter.com/ryfj21jj9m — India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) June 17, 2023

Desai's triumph against Peng Xiang followed his sensational upset of top-seeded Korean player Jang Woojin in the pre-quarterfinals on Friday. These consecutive victories prove that Desai's win over Jang Woojin was not a stroke of luck but a testament to his exceptional talent and determination.



The 29-year-old Indian had the measure of the youngster and won the first game easily. Known for his attacking prowess, the Chinese fought back well in the second in which the Indian paddler made several unforced errors. But soon, Harmeet hit the groove to go 2-1 up.

In the fourth game, the Indian gave a few lessons in service and attack to the young Chinese and made him look like a mere spectator to emerge on top.

"It was another fantastic win for me after I won the quarterfinals. My form is good, and I hope to continue the way in the semifinals against German Dimitrij Ovtcharov, world No. 14," said Harmeet.

"It will be a tough match, but I will try my best," he added.

Earlier, Manav Thakkar, Archana Kamath, and Reeth Rishya also put up a good show before bowing out.