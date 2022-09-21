National Games: Hosts Gujarat wins men's table tennis team gold

Hosts Gujarat had a perfect start to their 2022 National Games campaign as their men's table tennis team bagged the gold medal, on Wednesday. The team comprising of experienced Harmeet Desai, Manav Thakkar and Manush Shah blanked Delhi 3-0 in the final.

Gujarat won all the three matches 3-0 as all three of Desai, Thakkar and Shah cruised to victories in the final without breaking a sweat. Manav Thakar started off the proceedings in the evening beating Sudhanshu Grover 3-0.

Harmeet Desai then inflicted great wounds over the young Payas Jain defeating the youngster 3-0 after a tough battle in the final set. Manush Shah defeated Yashansh Malik by the same scoreline later.

Gujarat had earlier defeated West Bengal 3-0 in the semifinals.