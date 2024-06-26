Five Indian paddlers break into top 100 of ITTF World Rankings

Five Indian paddlers entered the top 100 in the latest ITTF women's singles rankings, marking a significant moment for the sport in India.

For the first time in history, there are two Indians in the top 30.



Sreeja Akula is now India's no.1 jumping 19 spots to reach a career-high ranking of 24.

Sreeja became the third Indian singles player to break into the world's top 25.

While Manika Batra slipped to 29 in the live rankings as India's No. 2.

For the first time ever, we've got 5 Indian women TT players in the World Top 100! (As per this week rankings)@sreejaAkula31 -WR 24 @manikabatra_TT -WR 29

Sutirtha Mukherjee -WR 75

Yashaswini Ghorpade -WR 86

Ayhika Mukherjee -WR 92



Thrilled for future of Indian #TableTennis pic.twitter.com/svl2leQxg8 — Neha Aggarwal Sharma OLY (@nehaaggarwal) June 25, 2024

The paddlers from Naihati, West Bengal, Sutirtha and Ayhika also attained their career-high rankings.



Jumping a massive fifty spots and forty-nine places, Sutirtha Mukherjee sits at 75th and Ayhika Mukherjee sits at 92 in their respective women's singles rankings.



Ayihka will travel with the Indian team for the Paris Olympics as a standby.



The young gun, Yashaswini Ghorpade moved up 13 places to be ranked 86th.



Surprisingly, Archana Kamath, who is a part of the Indian contingent for the Paris Olympics, slipped two places to be ranked 129th.



The table tennis competition at the Olympics is set to begin on July 27 and will be followed by the team events starting on August 5.



The Indian women’s contingent for the Paris Olympics is comprised of Sreeja Akula, Manika Batra, Archana Kamath and Ayihka Mukherjee( reserve).