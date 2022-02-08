Engineering student runs fastest with table tennis bat and ball; sets Guinness World Record

Scoot over, Forrest Gump and his mad ping pong and cross-country running skills, Karnataka mechanical engineering student Eshwar N has set a new Guinness World Record by becoming the fastest to run a mile while controlling the table tennis ball with the bat in a mind-boggling 6 minutes 16.53 seconds, according to the Guinness website.

Breaking the earlier record of 6 minutes 24.69 seconds set by Christian Roberto López Rodríguez's of Yuncos, Spain, the avid table tennis player from Tumakuru's Siddaganga Institute of Technology (SIT) who is in his fifth semester currently, achieved this feat and set this new record.

Having won several tournaments, Eshwar was heavily inspired by Bengaluru's MS Ramaiah Institute alumni Susmith Rajendra Barigidad, who had achieved the Guinness World Record a couple of years ago. Being paddler friends, both Eshwar and Susmith have won several competitions held and conducted by the Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU), Belagavi.

What's special however is that Eshwar has to wear spectacles, making it a more difficult job to achieve this sort of a record - where hand and eye coordination takes primary importance. But Eshwar had trained for this day for a year, in fact, putting in a lot of hard hours training at the Tumakuru Badminton Academy to see this record through.

"I wanted to achieve something special and did with table tennis as the sport has struck a chord with me since childhood. I will now concentrate on the game to win the table tennis nationals," Eshwar said to The New Indian Express, after becoming the holder of a Guinness World Record to his name.