CWG Begin In
:
Days
:
Hrs
:
Min
 
Sec
Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Table Tennis

Dominant Sathiyan sails into quarterfinals at WTT Contender Zagreb

Sathiyan Gnanasekaran continued his dream run at the WTT Contender Zagreb as he won an easy encounter against a Chinese opponent to storm into the quarterfinals in Croatia.

Sathiyan Gnanasekaran
X

Sathiyan Gnanasekaran (Source: WTT)

By

The Bridge Desk

Published: 18 Jun 2022 4:18 AM GMT

Seasoned Indian paddler Sathiyan Gnanasekaran continued his stellar form at the WTT Contender Zagreb and scripted a straight-game victory over China's Chen Yuanyu, 3-0 to storm into the quarterfinals of the event in Croatia.

En route to the quarterfinals, the World No. 34 Sathiyan Gnanasekaran went all guns blazing against World No. 6 Jorgic Darko of Slovenia, the reigning European champion and humbled him, 3-1 to book his date with Chen in the Round of 16 clash.

Up against the lower-ranked Chen, Sathiyan attacked strongly and didn't have to face too much of pressure points and won the encounter, 9-11, 7-11, 10-12 to make it to the last eight.

Sathiyan will have a tricky challenge on his plate next as he will be up against the veteran Taiwanese paddler, Chuang Chih-yuan, the current World No. 18, for a place in the semi-finals. The 41-year-old is a legend of the sport and boasts of having been to the Olympics a whopping five times already.

Sathiyan will need to ensure that he can keep this form of his going and hope for an upset again against the former World No. 3 paddler.

Sathiyan Gnanasekaran Table Tennis Indian table tennis 
Latest Videos
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X