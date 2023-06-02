Khelo India University Games: Daughter of former national champion, Anannya Basak is on path to create her own identity

Lucknow: Back in 2018, Anannya Basak shot to fame with a first-round victory over the Indian table tennis legend Manika Batra at a National Ranking tournament. The latter was flying high on her 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Game exploits, where she had bagged twin gold medals, while Basak was just 18.

"Manika di is my idol," Anannya had told The Bridge then.

Five years down the line, the now 23-year-old Anannya Basak is plying her trade at the ongoing Khelo India University Games in Lucknow. She ended up winning the women's singles bronze in the tournament.

"This is my second appearance at the Khelo India University Games. The crowd support has been good and I am happy to win a medal," she said on the sidelines of the multi-sport tournament.





Daughter of a former national champion Arup Basak, Anannya was part of the Indian contingent when the country hosted the WTT Contender in Goa earlier this year.

"I do not take any pressure off expectations of what my father has achieved when playing. He had his journey and I am on a path to build my own identity," quipped Basak.

Much like the child of any athlete would, Anannya took up table tennis under the guidance of her father when she was just 7 years old. She now looks up to Achanta Sharath Kamal for inspiration. Her mother Kanchan too played the sport at the national level.

"My parents were my inspiration growing up. In the Indian team, I look up to Sharath Kamal and Manika Batra," she signed off.