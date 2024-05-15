'Career-best ranking is potent boost for Olympics preparation': Manika Batra

Indian table tennis star Manika Batra created history by becoming the first-ever Indian women's singles table tennis player to enter the top 25 world rankings.

Manika jumped 15 places in the latest ranking update of ITTF and is currently ranked at world number 24.

“It is indeed a very proud moment for me. To break into the top 25 and achieve my career-best ranking just months before the Olympic Games is a very potent boost to my preparations. I am truly honored to have achieved this feat and it is incredibly fulfilling to see all my hard work and efforts pay off," Manika told the media after her new ranking.

With her new ranking, Manika has reclaimed the title of Indian number one after Sreeja Akula was the highest-ranked Indian women's player till last week.

As I look ahead to Paris 2024, I'm motivated more than ever to continue this performance and move upward in the ranking to make my country proud. I really want to thank God for the blessings that helped me to give my best performance at the highest level. Improvement is a continuous process and I am committed to it," said Manika on her plans going forward.



Manika's jump in her rankings came on the back of her dominant performance of the Saudi Smash. She defeated world number 2 Wang Manyu in the round of 32 and went on to defeat world number 14 Nina Mittelham.

She was knocked out by world number 5 Hina Hayata of Japan in the quarterfinals of the tournament.