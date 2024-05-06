'This is the biggest achievement in my singles career,' Manika Batra after beating Wang Manyu

India's star paddler, Manika Batra, scripted an unforgettable chapter in her career by defeating world number 2, Wang Manyu of China, at the Saudi Smash in Jeddah, on Monday. With a 3-1 victory, Batra's resilience and skill were on full display, propelling her to the round of 16.

Reflecting on her historic win, Batra humbly shared, "So today I won against world number two, Wang Manyu. This is the biggest achievement in my singles career, and I'm really, really happy that I won against her."

Her triumph is a culmination of relentless dedication and unwavering commitment. Batra acknowledged her support system, including her coach, practice partner, and trainers, recognizing the collaborative effort behind her success.

"The jingling Indian, the Golden Girl"



Manika Batra's epic, we will tell. #SaudiSmashpic.twitter.com/eOrURYeRnH — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) May 6, 2024

Despite facing setbacks, Batra's journey is defined by perseverance and determination. From her breakthrough at the 2018 Commonwealth Games to making history at Tokyo 2020, she has consistently defied expectations.



Manika also thanked the fans for the constant support over the years. "You have to keep on working hard days, for months and years. I thank all of you, who were there for me, cheering for me and who supported me and believed in me," she added.

With her fighting spirit intact, Manika Batra's journey at the Saudi Smash is far from over. As she prepares for future challenges, her words resonate with conviction and determination. "I'll keep this fighting spirit for my next match and coming tournaments," she concluded.