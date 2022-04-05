Table Tennis
Bhavina Patel,Sonal Patel win gold at IITF Fa40 Egypt Open 2022
The Indian contingent's medal haul was one of the highest and all the paddlers performed exceptionally well against some of the home favourites
Indian para table tennis player Bhavina Patel finished on a high at her first tournament post the Paralympics. She secured 2 gold medals and a bronze across all the categories she competed in.
After winning the gold in the classes 4-5 category, Bhavina went on to win gold in the mixed doubles class XW10 with Jashavant Chaudhary. They beat Egypt's Wafaa Mohamed Younis and Ayman Kamal Abdelghafar Zenaty 4-11, 11-8, 11-6, 11-9 before beating Karaally Sabah and Ehab Fetir 11-5, 11-4, 11-5.
Sonal Patel had a brilliant tournament as well despite having mixed runs to the final. She won gold in the final of the doubles class XW4-7 along with Rajesh Chaudhary but lost out in the women's doubles finals which took place right after.
In her singles final match of the classes 2-3 category, Sonal had won the gold medal by beating Iraq's Hadeel Al Waeli 11-7, 11-7, 11-2.