Bhavina Patel,Sonal Patel win gold at IITF Fa40 Egypt Open 2022

Indian para table tennis player Bhavina Patel finished on a high at her first tournament post the Paralympics. She secured 2 gold medals and a bronze across all the categories she competed in.

What a wonderful end to the ITTF Fa40 Egypt Para Open 2022. Finished the tournament with 2 gold medals and a bronze. Great return to competitive matches and a strong show from our entire contingent! 💪🏽#ParaOnRise pic.twitter.com/7MtmbidB9e — Bhavina Patel (@BhavinaOfficial) April 3, 2022

After winning the gold in the classes 4-5 category, Bhavina went on to win gold in the mixed doubles class XW10 with Jashavant Chaudhary. They beat Egypt's Wafaa Mohamed Younis and Ayman Kamal Abdelghafar Zenaty 4-11, 11-8, 11-6, 11-9 before beating Karaally Sabah and Ehab Fetir 11-5, 11-4, 11-5.

Sonal Patel had a brilliant tournament as well despite having mixed runs to the final. She won gold in the final of the doubles class XW4-7 along with Rajesh Chaudhary but lost out in the women's doubles finals which took place right after.

In her singles final match of the classes 2-3 category, Sonal had won the gold medal by beating Iraq's Hadeel Al Waeli 11-7, 11-7, 11-2.