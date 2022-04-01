Bhavina Patel wins singles championship at ITTF Fa40 Egypt Para Open 2022

Indian para-table tennis player, Bhavina Patel has been crowned the champion of the singles event at the ITTF Fa40 Egypt Para Open 2022. The Gujarat born Paralympian managed to defeat all her opponents in the group stage and reached the finals of the classes 4-5 category with a comprehensive win. This is her first title since the Tokyo Paralympics and she completed the final with a resounding win with a score of 11-6, 13-11, 13-11 over Iraq's Rusual Al Waeli.

Bhavina had also won a silver medal at the Tokyo Paralympics after a super run till the finals where she unfortunately lost.



A long wait to be back to competitive tournaments, but a happy end to it! Won the gold medal in the Women's Singles event at the ITTF Fa40 Egypt Para Open 2022. 2 more events coming up in the Doubles as well as Mixed Doubles events! 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/p5MWZnljyq — Bhavina Patel (@BhavinaOfficial) April 1, 2022

Another Paralympian, Sonal Patel was crowned the champion in the Classes 2-3 category after defeating Iraq's Hadeel Al Waeli 11-7, 11-7, 11-2. Sonal Patel also had a steamroll of a tournament as she topped her group and then eased past her other opponents into the final.

Other individuals who took part in the team were Usha Rathod, Ramesh Chaudhary and Jashavant Chaudhary. None of them could make it past the group stages of the tournament.