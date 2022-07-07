Bhavina Patel becomes World No. 1 in Mixed Doubles

After her Tokyo Paralympics heroics, para-athlete Bhavina Patel has had a fruitful 2022 so far as well. She finished the ITTF Fa40 Egypt Para Open 2022 with two golds and a bronze, thereby medaling in all the events she took part in.

What a wonderful end to the ITTF Fa40 Egypt Para Open 2022. Finished the tournament with 2 gold medals and a bronze. Great return to competitive matches and a strong show from our entire contingent! 💪🏽#ParaOnRise pic.twitter.com/7MtmbidB9e — Bhavina Patel PLY (@BhavinaOfficial) April 3, 2022

Patel secured golds in the Women's Singles event, she won the top prize in two different Mixed Doubles events with partners Jashavant Chaudhary and Rajesh Chaudhary.



The table tennis player tweeted the news of her becoming the World No.1 in Mixed Doubles, Class 4 earlier in the evening today.

That feeling of happiness when you achieve a milestone! Happy to share that I have achieved the World Rank 1 in mixed doubles, Class 4. Very proud to be able to represent my country and I look forward to giving my best at every opportunity ahead! pic.twitter.com/wdVfzbsIik — Bhavina Patel PLY (@BhavinaOfficial) July 7, 2022

Bhavina is also set to participate at the upcoming Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games where para-table tennis will be making its debut.