Table Tennis
Bhavina Patel becomes World No. 1 in Mixed Doubles
Tokyo Paralympics silver medallist, Bhavina Patel, shared the news of her reaching the World No. 1 rank on her Twitter handle.
After her Tokyo Paralympics heroics, para-athlete Bhavina Patel has had a fruitful 2022 so far as well. She finished the ITTF Fa40 Egypt Para Open 2022 with two golds and a bronze, thereby medaling in all the events she took part in.
Patel secured golds in the Women's Singles event, she won the top prize in two different Mixed Doubles events with partners Jashavant Chaudhary and Rajesh Chaudhary.
The table tennis player tweeted the news of her becoming the World No.1 in Mixed Doubles, Class 4 earlier in the evening today.
Bhavina is also set to participate at the upcoming Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games where para-table tennis will be making its debut.
