Ayhika and Sutirtha Mukherjee win WTT Contender Tunis

Ayhika Mukherjee and Sutirtha Mukherjee won the WTT Contender Tunis title after defeating Miyuu Kihara and Miwa Harimoto of Japan in the finals of women's doubles on Sunday.

Currently ranked 36 as pair in the world, the Indian duo dominated the finals with two straight-game wins of 11-6 and 11-6. The Japanese pair made a comeback in the third game to win 11-5. But the Indian duo held their nerves in the fourth game to win it 13-11 and clinch their first-ever WTT Contender title.

With this win, the duo became the first Indians to win the WTT Contender title this year.



Earlier on Saturday, the Indian pair had defeated the world number 4 pair of Jeon Jihee and Shin Yubin from South Korea in the semi-finals. The Indians showed immense resilience to win a tight match 3-2 against the top-seeded pair.

Last week has been good for the Indian table tennis, with Harmeet Desai reaching the semi-finals of WTT Contender Lagos and now Ayhika and Sutirtha winning the WTT Contender Tunis.



With Asian Games in sight now, the Indian table tennis contingent is showing good signs.



