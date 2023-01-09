Asian WTTC Continental: Easy wins for Manika, Sharath in R64; Sathiyan loses

A majority of Indian paddlers including Manika Batra and Achanta Sharath Kamal registered easy wins in the Round of 64 of the Asian WTTC Continental Stage at the Lusail Sports Complex in Doha on Sunday.

A total of five Indian women - Manika Batra, Reeth Tennison, Swastika Ghosh, Sreeja Akula, and Diya Chitale, registered victories in women's singles R64.

While Batra, Sreeja, and Chitale won their respective matches 4-0, the duo of Tennison and Ghosh won their contest by the margin of 4-1.

In the men's singles section, Sharath Kamal, Harmeet Desai, Manush Shah and Sanil Shetty all coasted to the next round.

Meanwhile, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran lost 2-4 to a lower-ranked Quek Izaac of Singapore in a major upset.

The Asian WTTC Continental is the first tournament of the year and is a qualifying tournament for the World Championships to be held in May later this year.