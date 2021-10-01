Asian Table Tennis Championships - Men's team in semifinal action - LIVE blog, Scores, Results, Updates

Indian table tennis stars will fight for glory at the ongoing Asian Table Tennis Championships in Doha as the Men's Team will try to upgrade their bronze medal as they take on a strong Korean side. All hopes rest on veteran paddlers Sharath Kamal and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran to deliver.

The Women's Team comprising Sutirtha Mukherjee, Ayhika Mukherjee, Archana Kamath and Sreeja Akula, also have clashes lined up against Thailand for Positions 5-6 and also a clash against Kazakhstan in the 1st Division Winner face-off, later in the day.

There will also be a Mixed Doubles clash featuring Manav Thakkar and Archana Kamath while Sutirtha Mukherjee will open her Individual bid against Ali Maha of Qatar.

