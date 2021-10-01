Table Tennis
Asian Table Tennis Championships - Men's team in semifinal action - LIVE blog, Scores, Results, Updates
Packed day at the Asian TT Championships as Sharath Kamal, G. Sathiyan, Sutirtha Mukherjee will be in action. Follow LIVE.
Indian table tennis stars will fight for glory at the ongoing Asian Table Tennis Championships in Doha as the Men's Team will try to upgrade their bronze medal as they take on a strong Korean side. All hopes rest on veteran paddlers Sharath Kamal and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran to deliver.
The Women's Team comprising Sutirtha Mukherjee, Ayhika Mukherjee, Archana Kamath and Sreeja Akula, also have clashes lined up against Thailand for Positions 5-6 and also a clash against Kazakhstan in the 1st Division Winner face-off, later in the day.
There will also be a Mixed Doubles clash featuring Manav Thakkar and Archana Kamath while Sutirtha Mukherjee will open her Individual bid against Ali Maha of Qatar.
Follow all updates LIVE here:
Live Updates
- 1 Oct 2021 8:24 AM GMT
India will have to stay content with bronze here!
The top seeded Koreans were too strong and no matter the fight put up by Gnanasekaran, Sharath Kamal and Harmeet Desai - it wasn't their day.
India loses the tie 3-0 and will take home the bronze medal from the Men's Team event!
- 1 Oct 2021 8:22 AM GMT
Bad day at the office for Indians as even Harmeet Desai loses
Incredible amount of pressure but Desai succumbs to it and gives the match away in 44 minutes, 11-4, 9-11, 8-11, 11-6, 13-11!
With this, the Koreans seal the tie here.
- 1 Oct 2021 8:18 AM GMT
Cho is being dangerous here and Desai will have to be careful!
It is 8 ALL now in the decider!
- 1 Oct 2021 8:13 AM GMT
Desai gets into groove here!
Harmeet Desai has his game face on in the decider as he leads 5-2!