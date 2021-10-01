Top
Table Tennis

Asian Table Tennis Championships - Men's team in semifinal action - LIVE blog, Scores, Results, Updates

Packed day at the Asian TT Championships as Sharath Kamal, G. Sathiyan, Sutirtha Mukherjee will be in action. Follow LIVE.

Sharath Kamal and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran
Sharath Kamal and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran (Source: Getty)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2021-10-01T13:54:38+05:30

Indian table tennis stars will fight for glory at the ongoing Asian Table Tennis Championships in Doha as the Men's Team will try to upgrade their bronze medal as they take on a strong Korean side. All hopes rest on veteran paddlers Sharath Kamal and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran to deliver.

The Women's Team comprising Sutirtha Mukherjee, Ayhika Mukherjee, Archana Kamath and Sreeja Akula, also have clashes lined up against Thailand for Positions 5-6 and also a clash against Kazakhstan in the 1st Division Winner face-off, later in the day.

There will also be a Mixed Doubles clash featuring Manav Thakkar and Archana Kamath while Sutirtha Mukherjee will open her Individual bid against Ali Maha of Qatar.

Follow all updates LIVE here:

Live Updates

Table Tennis Indian table tennis Achanta Sharath Kamal Sathiyan Gnanasekaran 
