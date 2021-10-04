Table Tennis
Asian Table Tennis Championships: Sharath Kamal/G. Sathiyan and Harmeet Desai/Manav Thakkar in semi-final action - LIVE Blog, Scores, Updates, Results
Contesting the Men's Doubles semi-finals, Sharath/Sathiyan and Desai/Thakkar will try to better their bronze. Follow LIVE.
Having shone greatly at the Doha event, the Indian table tennis stars are eager to cap off their most successful outing in recent years at the 2021 Asian Table Tennis Championships on a high. Having already clinched bronze in the Men's Team event, the men's side led by veterans Sharath Kamal, seasoned paddlers Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, Harmeet Desai and Manav Thakkar are making the most of China's absence from the biennial tournament and have already confirmed two more bronze medals in the Men's Doubles. Contesting the semi-finals, the pairs of Sharath Kamal/G. Sathiyan and Harmeet Desai/Manav Thakkar will try to better the colour of their medal!
Follow all updates LIVE here:
Live Updates
- 4 Oct 2021 8:33 AM GMT
India caps off their most successful run at Asian TT in recent years!
It's a very bronze-y finish for the Indian table tennis stars who will return with 3 bronze medals - one in Men's Team, two in Men's Doubles as their successful campaign draws to an end!
- 4 Oct 2021 8:23 AM GMT
Sathiyan's return finds the net - the Japanese close in on capping off this match
The Japanese lead 10-7 here!
- 4 Oct 2021 8:16 AM GMT
The Japanese come back strongly after a timeout!
Indians put pressure on the Japanese second seeds but they remain in cruise control, winning the second set, 11-9!
The Indian pair have to make a comeback now!
- 4 Oct 2021 8:13 AM GMT
The Japanese are being relentless here!
Into Game 2, the Indian pair are lagging behind at 9-10! Can they overtake the Japanese and take this game?
- 4 Oct 2021 8:09 AM GMT
The Indians need to keep their calm here!
The Japanese lead 6-4 but Sharath/Sathiyan have taken a timeout now and they hope to turn things around now!