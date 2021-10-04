Top
Table Tennis

Asian Table Tennis Championships: Sharath Kamal/G. Sathiyan and Harmeet Desai/Manav Thakkar in semi-final action - LIVE Blog, Scores, Updates, Results

Contesting the Men's Doubles semi-finals, Sharath/Sathiyan and Desai/Thakkar will try to better their bronze. Follow LIVE.

2021-10-04T14:03:10+05:30

Having shone greatly at the Doha event, the Indian table tennis stars are eager to cap off their most successful outing in recent years at the 2021 Asian Table Tennis Championships on a high. Having already clinched bronze in the Men's Team event, the men's side led by veterans Sharath Kamal, seasoned paddlers Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, Harmeet Desai and Manav Thakkar are making the most of China's absence from the biennial tournament and have already confirmed two more bronze medals in the Men's Doubles. Contesting the semi-finals, the pairs of Sharath Kamal/G. Sathiyan and Harmeet Desai/Manav Thakkar will try to better the colour of their medal!

Follow all updates LIVE here:

Live Updates

