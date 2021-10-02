Asian Table Tennis Championships - Sharath Kamal, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, Sutirtha Mukherjee in action - LIVE blog, Scores, Updates, Results

After a historic bronze medal win by the Men's Team at the ongoing 2021 Asian Table Tennis Championships in Doha, it is time for the Indian paddlers to hunt for more glory as the Doubles and Individual events are due to take place today. Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Sharath Kamal will join forces for doubles, as will Manav Thakkar and Harmeet Desai. The women's half will see Sutirtha Mukherjee pairing up with Ayhika Mukherjee and the fiery duo of Archana Kamath and Sreeja Akula will also open their bid. Other than these ties, there will be individual matches as well featuring these players, as more medals lie in the horizon.

