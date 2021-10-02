Table Tennis
Asian Table Tennis Championships - Sharath Kamal, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, Sutirtha Mukherjee in action - LIVE blog, Scores, Updates, Results
Exciting table tennis action on the cards as Indian paddlers are on the quest for more glory. Follow LIVE.
After a historic bronze medal win by the Men's Team at the ongoing 2021 Asian Table Tennis Championships in Doha, it is time for the Indian paddlers to hunt for more glory as the Doubles and Individual events are due to take place today. Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Sharath Kamal will join forces for doubles, as will Manav Thakkar and Harmeet Desai. The women's half will see Sutirtha Mukherjee pairing up with Ayhika Mukherjee and the fiery duo of Archana Kamath and Sreeja Akula will also open their bid. Other than these ties, there will be individual matches as well featuring these players, as more medals lie in the horizon.
- 2 Oct 2021 8:18 AM GMT
And that's a wrap on this match as well!
Sreeja/Archana dominate very fully to win the match in just 14 minutes! What a fantastic day for the Indians!
- 2 Oct 2021 8:14 AM GMT
The Indian pairs are on a rampage today!
Great streak going on here!
- 2 Oct 2021 8:09 AM GMT
Smoothly dominated by Sreeja/Archana!
Taking just 5 minutes to claim the first set, Sreeja/Archana win the first game, 11-5!
- 2 Oct 2021 8:06 AM GMT
Sreeja/Archana are up against Bangladesh today in their Round of 32 clash!
Sreeja/Archana get off to a solid start in their match against Bangladesh as they lead 5-3!
- 2 Oct 2021 7:51 AM GMT
It's a good day for the Indians - Sutirtha/Ayhika win easily!
3 matches played by the Indians so far and all 3 have been won, we are on a roll here!