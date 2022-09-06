Table Tennis
Asian Junior & Cadet Table Tennis: Yashaswini-Payas win India's first-ever mixed doubles gold
Yashaswini Ghorpade and Payas Jain won the country's first-ever mixed doubles medal when they bagged the gold at the ongoing Asian Junior and Cadet Table Tennis Championships.
The Indians defeated China's Xinyuan Han and Yuxuan Xin 3-2 in a hard fought final to be crowned the champions.
Ghorpade and Jain started off well in the final, winning the first two sets 11-9 and 11-1 respectively. The Chinese, however, hit back to win the next two sets, but the Indians wrapped it up with a 11-8 win in the fifth set to take home the title with a 3-2 win.
Earlier, Ghorpade and Jain had recieved a bye in the Round of 32 before defeating the pair from Qatar 3-1 in the Round of 16. They followed this up with an identical 3-2 win over the duo from South Korea and Hong Kong respectively to enter the final.