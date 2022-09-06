Asian Junior & Cadet Table Tennis: Yashaswini Gorpade becomes first Indian to win U19 girls' singles medal

Young Indian paddler, Yashaswini Gorpade, on Tuesday, became the first Indian to win a U19 girls' singles medal at the Asian Junior and Cadet Table Tennis Championships. The 16-year-old bagged the bronze medal after falling to a 0-4 loss against Yi Chen of China in the semifinal.

Though Gorpade but up a brave fight in the first set before losing it 11-13, she was of no match to the Chen once the Chinese found her rhythm. Chen won the next three sets 11-9, 11-4, 11-3 respectively to move into the final before losing to her countrymate Yuxuan Qin in the title clash.

With this bronze medal finish Yashaswini Gorpade became the first Indian to win Junior girls' singles title at the age-group continental tournament. She also became only the second Indian after Sathiyan Gnanasekaran to win a U19 singles medal in the Asian Junior and Cadet Championships.

Sathiyan had bagged the bronze medal almost 12 years back in 2010.

Earlier in the day, Yashaswini had partnered with Payas Jain to win India's first-ever mixed doubles gold at the Asian Junior and Cadet Championships. The Indians defeated the pair from China 3-2 to be crowned the champions.