Asian Junior & Cadet Table Tennis: India wins bronze in U19 Boys' Team

India, on Saturday, bagged the bronze medal in U19 Boys' Team event at the ongoing 2022 Asian Junior and Cadet Table Tennis Championships in Laos. The Indian team lost to Japan in the semifinals to win the bronze medal.

The Indian team comprising of Dipit Patil, Payas Jain, Yashansh Malik and Ankur Bhattacharjee went down 2-3 to Japan in the semifinals. India started off well against Japan, with Payas Jain registering a hard-fought 3-2 win over Iimura Yuta.

The Japanese, however, hit back in the next match by humbling Yashansh Malik 1-3 before India once again edged ahead with a 3-0 win over Ankur Bhattacharjee to a 2-1 lead.

But things went downhill soon after for the Indians, as Payas first fell to a 0-3 loss against Sakai Yuhi in his second match of the tie before Yashansh once again lost 1-3.

Earlier, India had defeated Thailand 3-2 in the quarterfinals to assure themselves of a medal at the continental event.