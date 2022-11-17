Asian Cup 2022: Manika Batra upsets World Number 7

Manika Batra and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran are the only Indians who are participating in the ongoing ITTF-ATTU Asian Cup 2022 in Bangkok, Thailand. Unfortunately, Sathiyan crashed out of the event after losing to Japan's Yukiya Uda 3-4. However, Manika has caused a huge upset to make it to the quarter-final.

Batra defeated World No. 7 Chen Xintong of China in the Round of 16 with a score line of 4-3 (8-11,11-9,11-6,11-6,9-11,8-11,11-9). After conceding the first game, the Indian came back and won three games in a row, but faltered again.

Despite of a topsy-turvy performance, Manika held her nerve and came out as the winner. She will face Chen Szu-Yu of Chinese Taipei who is ranked 23rd in the world. Batra is ranked 44th in Women's singles in the world at the moment.