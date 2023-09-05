Asian Table Tennis C'ships: Manika/Sathiyan knocked out in round of 32

Indian paddlers endured a difficult day on Tuesday as the women's team finished sixth and the mixed pairs suffered an early exit in the ongoing Asian Table Tennis Championships.

G Sathiyan and Manika Batra went down 2-3 (11-7, 10-12, 11-6, 8-11, 9-11) in the round of 32 to Thai pair of Phakpoom Sanguansin and Orawan Paranang.

During the match, Manika seemed to have twisted her ankle and needed a 10-minute medical attention. But the Indian duo continued and lost.



Harmeet Desai and Sreeja Akula followed suit and lost to the top-seeded Japanese pair of Tomokazu Harimoto and Hina Hayata 6-11, 7-11, 8-11 in another Round of 32 match.



In their first round, the Indian duo beat the Malaysian pair of Shen Qi Wong and Xin Ai Tee 11-7, 6-11, 11-9, 11-9.

Sathiyan/Manika crash out in the RO32! 💔



The Indian duo go down to 🇹🇭Sanguansin/Paranang 2-3 in a nail-biter at the Asian Table Tennis #AsianChampionships2023#TableTennis 🏓 pic.twitter.com/xOzgQTPZCv — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) September 5, 2023

The women's team draws finished sixth



The women's team defeated Singapore but lost to Thailand to finish at the sixth position in the competition. Against Singapore, Manika Batra began well against Jingyi Zhou (11-9, 11-3, 11-6) to put the team on the right path, but Sreeja Akula's loss (7-11, 6-11, 7-11) to Jian Zeng gave the rivals a lifeline.

However, Ayhika Mukjerjee's win against Ru Xin Wong provided India a 2-1 lead.



In the reverse singles, Manika failed to overcome Jian Zeng and lost 8-11, 6-11, 7-11, putting pressure on Sreeja to make amends for her earlier loss. And the Hyderabadi pulled off a 3-1 (12-10, 11-3, 9-11, 11-6) win over Jingyi to redeem the team's chances.

In the 5th/6th playoff, Thailand defeated India as Suthasini Sawettabutt defeated Sreeja 11-6, 11-5, 11-6, then Orawan Paranang downed Manika 11-4, 8-11, 11-4, 11-6 before Wanwisa Aueawiriyayothin overcame Diya Chitale 15-13, 8-11, 4-11, 11-9, 11-8 to grab the fifth position.

The Indian men's team, already assured of a bronze medal, takes on Chinese Taipei in the semifinals on Wednesday.