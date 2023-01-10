WTTC Asian Continental: Sathiyan-Manika enter QF; seal World C'ship spot

The Indian table tennis mixed doubles pair of Sathiyan Gnanasekaran/Manika Batra and the men's doubles pair of Harmeet Desai/Manush Shah, on Monday, made their way into the quarterfinals of the Asian WTTC Continental Stage in Doha.

While Sathiyan and Manika defeated the Japanese pair 4-1 to enter the final eight, Desai and Shah got the better of the Iranian pair by the same margin to advance further in the competition.

With this victory, both Sathiyan/Manika and Harmeet/Manush have booked their slot for the World Championships slated to be held in March later this year.

"Great win against Japanese pair today in Mixed Doubles in Asian qualification here in Doha to seal our place for the ITTF World TT Championships Finals 2023 scheduled in Durban in May 2023," Sathiyan tweeted after the win.

On the other hand, the men's doubles pair of Sathiyan and Sharath Kamal came agonisingly close to causing an upset over China's Ma Long and Yuan Licen but went down 3-4, after leading 3-1 in the contest.

The Commonwealth Games champion gold medallist duo of Sreeja Akula and Sharath Kamal were no match to the pair from Hong Kong as they lost their pre-quarterfinal clash 0-4.

Akula, along with Reeth Tennison in women's doubles, too lost 0-4 in the Round of 16 against the pair from South Korea.