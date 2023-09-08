Asian Table Tennis C'ships: Indian challenge ends in all categories

Youngster Manav Thakkar lost to world number three Ma Long of China in straight sets of men's singles pre-quarterfinals in the ongoing Asian Table Tennis Championships on Friday in Korea.

World number 100 Manav lost in straight sets with a score of 9-11, 10-12, 5-11. With this loss, the Indian challenge in all categories has ended in the ongoing continental championships.

Earlier in the day, Manav pulled off a memorable 3-1 win over world number 33 Kao Cheng-Jui to enter the men's singles pre-quarterfinals

The 23-year-old completed an 11-8, 8-11, 11-7, 11-7 victory over the South Korean in a round of 32 contest.

In men's singles, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran lost to An Jaehyun of Korea in a five-set thriller 11-9, 9-11, 5-11, 11-9, 11-13. Veteran paddler Achanta Sharath Kamal lost against Yuta Tanaka of Japan in straight sets.



World number 170 Ayhika Mukherjee stretched the Olympic bronze medallist Chen Xingtong of China to five games, before going down in the women's singles round of 32.

Ayhika stunned the Chinese with a 2-0 in the first two sets but the world number four fought back to win the match 2-11, 6-11, 11-8, 11-9, 11-3.

Sutirtha Mukherjee lost to Orawan Paranang of Thailand in straight sets.

In the men's doubles quarterfinals, Thakkar and Manush Shah lost to the formidable Chinese combination of Fan Zhendong and Lin Gaoyuan 5-11, 3-11, 5-11.

The women's doubles pairing of Ayhika and Sutirtha Mukherjee suffered a similar fate against the mighty Chinese pairing of Wang Manyu and Chen Meng, losing 5-11, 11-13, 10-12 in the last eight stages.

The Indian contingent will return from the Asian Table Tennis Championships with one bronze medal won by the men's team.