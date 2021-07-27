Tokyo Olympics: Tom Dean swims to 200m Freestyle Gold

British swimmer Tom Dean won his first-ever Olympics gold, winning the men's 200m freestyle in 1:44.22.

The evenly-contested race did not have a clear favourite going into the finals and Korea's Sunwoo Hwang led the race until the 150m mark. However, the 18-year old faded in the final stretch and finished 7th.

Duncan Scott came in second to complete a 1-2 for Great Britain in the event. Brazil's Fernando Scheffer finished in third place to take home the bronze.





Tom Dean, who battled COVID-19 over the past year, started at a slower pace but picked up towards the end and swam a fantastic final leg, beating Hwang, Scheffer and Scott for the gold.







