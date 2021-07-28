Watch: Five viral videos that captured our attention during the Olympics

There have been moments that have left us awestruck, mesmerized and inspired, then there were moments that left us heartbroken and in tears. The Olympics comes once in four years and have us in our feels for much longer than that as some moments become historic, and will stick with us long after the athlete moves on. Here are the top five most viral videos from the Tokyo Olympics.

1) Judoka Martyna Trajdos and her bizarre routine



The audience was left stunned after watching the German's bizarre routine, which involved her coach violently shaking her and slapping her to get her focused and ready to go.

'Don't worry. It wakes me up': German Martyna Trajdos defends her coach after he violently shakes and slaps her before Olympic judo bout... as she insists she needs bizarre ritual to 'fire her up'#Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/1rcrvVzpAJ — CSTV_GH (@cstv_gh) July 28, 2021

2) María Belén Pérez Maurice's coach proposes to her on live TV



Longtime coach and partner Lucas Guillermo Saucedo takes the sting out of the Argentinian's loss by popping the question on live TV, making it a memorable moment for the couple and the audience.

Y después del combate de esgrima le pidieron casamiento a María Belén Pérez Maurice en vivo. pic.twitter.com/wEmGuOW7CB — Rústico (@lautarojl) July 26, 2021

3) Australian Swimming coach with wild celebrations after his protégé's victory



Dean Boxall created an Olympic moment for the ages with his wild celebrations after his protege Ariarne Titmus wins gold.

How to celebrate a #win!!!



Australian swimming coach celebrating his 'client's' win! 💙💙💙 https://t.co/inrm9WN5u1 — Aynsley Damery (@aynsleydamery) July 26, 2021

4) Swimmer Sierra Schmidt turning the Olympic stage into Dancing With The Stars



American swimmer Sierra Schmidt shows off her viral dance moves, sending social media into a frenzy.

— 📰 TWICE are so popular among the Olympics.



"Swimmer Sierra Schmidt's dance moves go viral"



The presenters mention that they like the song (Cheer Up by TWICE) and they want to hear more of it. 💃#TWICE #트와이스 @JYPETWICE



pic.twitter.com/hWLEeWxhGy — TWICE SPACE 👑🌎 (@TWICESPACE_) July 25, 2021

5) The floating Tinkerbell



Brazilian skateboarder Rayssa Leal mesmerizes the crowd with her magical fairytale heelflip. You know you have done something great when you have a legend like Tony Hawk stunned.

Six years on from this video going viral, Rayssa Leal just won a silver medal at the Olympics for skateboarding.



Chase your dreams folks. https://t.co/7t6P8qS1ZC — LADbible (@ladbible) July 26, 2021



