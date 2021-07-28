Swimming
Watch: Five viral videos that captured our attention during the Olympics
Here are the five videos that have managed to capture both our hearts and attention.
There have been moments that have left us awestruck, mesmerized and inspired, then there were moments that left us heartbroken and in tears. The Olympics comes once in four years and have us in our feels for much longer than that as some moments become historic, and will stick with us long after the athlete moves on. Here are the top five most viral videos from the Tokyo Olympics.
1) Judoka Martyna Trajdos and her bizarre routine
The audience was left stunned after watching the German's bizarre routine, which involved her coach violently shaking her and slapping her to get her focused and ready to go.
2) María Belén Pérez Maurice's coach proposes to her on live TV
Longtime coach and partner Lucas Guillermo Saucedo takes the sting out of the Argentinian's loss by popping the question on live TV, making it a memorable moment for the couple and the audience.
3) Australian Swimming coach with wild celebrations after his protégé's victory
Dean Boxall created an Olympic moment for the ages with his wild celebrations after his protege Ariarne Titmus wins gold.
4) Swimmer Sierra Schmidt turning the Olympic stage into Dancing With The Stars
American swimmer Sierra Schmidt shows off her viral dance moves, sending social media into a frenzy.
5) The floating Tinkerbell
Brazilian skateboarder Rayssa Leal mesmerizes the crowd with her magical fairytale heelflip. You know you have done something great when you have a legend like Tony Hawk stunned.