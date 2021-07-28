Emma McKeon in blistering form

Emma McKeon set a new Olympic record with a time of 52.13 [Source: Daily Telegraph]

Emma McKeon, who has already won the bronze medal in Women's 100m Butterfly and was part of the Australian Relay winning team that set the world record a few days back, has roared back to life in the pool. In the Women's 100m Freestyle Heats, she set an Olympic record with a time of 52.13.



The winner of four medals at the Rio Olympics, McKeon also had the fastest time this year and has carried that form into the Tokyo Olympics as well.



"I'm pretty happy with that. An Olympic record is pretty cool," said McKeon.

"But I guess I had like yesterday off and this morning off, so I think it freshened me up a bit."

Siobhan Haughey of Hong Kong, who had won the silver in Women's 200m Freestyle earlier in the day, finished second. Current World Record holder Sarah Sjostrom managed a fifth-place finish in the Heats. She had unfortunately broken her elbow in February.

Tatjana Schoenmaker remains unbeatable

The Women's 200m breaststroke event will see a new Olympic champion being crowned as Rie Kaneto, who had won the gold in Rio, isn't competing this time. South Africa's Tatjana Schoenmaker is the favourite to lay claim to the vacated crown.



Schoenmaker had already won a silver behind USA's Lydia Jacoby in 100m breaststroke. Today, she set a new Olympic Record in 200 Breast and missed the World Record by a whisker. With a time of 2:19.16, she was just behind Rikke Moller Pedersen's 2:19.11.

Lilly King, who had won bronze in the 200m event, finished second in the Heats.

Ryan Murphy needs to overcome the challenge of Evgeny Rylov

Ryan Murphy will face serious competition from Evgeny Rylov [Source: MARCA]

Ryan Murphy continued the long-standing US domination in Men's 200m Breaststroke. He won his heat with a time of 1:56.92 but will face serious competition in the next round. Reigning two-time world champion Evgeny Rylov will be the biggest challenger for Murphy. Rylov has already won the 100 Breast Olympic gold, where Murphy could only manage a bronze. Today, he managed a time of 1:56.02 and looks like the favourite to win. Ryan Murphy continued the long-standing US domination in Men's 200m Breaststroke. He won his heat with a time of 1:56.92 but will face serious competition in the next round. Reigning two-time world champion Evgeny Rylov will be the biggest challenger for Murphy. Rylov has already won the 100 Breast Olympic gold, where Murphy could only manage a bronze. Today, he managed a time of 1:56.02 and looks like the favourite to win.



Australia blow away US threat in Women's 4x200 Relay

Australia qualifies in first for the final of the women's 4x200 free relay, three seconds faster than anyone else.



Brianna Throssell just confirmed a whole new team will be used in the final.



The depth is insaaaaaane! 🤯🤯🤯 #Tokyo2020 #swimming — John Dean (@JohnDean_) July 28, 2021

The Australian team finished three seconds ahead of the US team in Women's 4x200m Freestyle Relay. The fact that they managed to dismantle their opposition in this fashion without the help of Ariarne Titmus who had won gold earlier in the day could prove to be ominous for their competition. Titmus will most certainly be back for the final.



Besides USA, Australia are the only team to win this event since it was introduced in 1996. It seems like that trend is set to continue with Australia repeating their heroics from Beijing 2008.