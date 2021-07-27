Three-time Olympic Champion and World Record holder in Men's Caeleb Dressel 100m Butterfly, 50m Freestyle and 100m Individual Medley will be in action in Men's 100 Free on Day 4 of the Tokyo Olympics. Dressel has already posted a time of 47.39 at the US Olympic Trials this season and is strongly positioned to claim his first individual Olympic title.

Class. 🥇



Caeleb Dressel gave his gold medal to Brooks Curry, who swam for Dressel in the prelims. Dressel replaced Curry for the final. #TokyoOlympics x @USASwimming pic.twitter.com/u9wcbU8kHH — #TokyoOlympics (@NBCOlympics) July 26, 2021

Eyes will also be on Arno Kammigna who pushed the great Adam Peaty in Men's 100m Breaststroke Final and ended up winning silver. Kamminga posted a time of 58s in the Final and is the only man bar Peaty to have a sub-58s in the event. In the 200m variation of the event, where the Brit isn't participating, Kamminga will be eyeing a gold.



Team USA will also be the favourites to win Men's 4x200m Freestyle relay and they will be hoping to start strong on Day 4.

Let's take a look at all the events scheduled in the morning session tomorrow:

Schedule and When to Watch:

Men's 100m Freestyle: Heats – 3:30 PM IST

Women's 200m Butterfly: Heats – 3:55 PM IST

Men's 200m Breaststroke: Heats – 4:08 PM IST

Men's 4x200m Freestyle Relay: Heats – 4:28 PM IST

Men's 800m Freestyle: Heats – 4:47 PM IST

Live Streaming and Where to Watch:

Those living in India can catch all the live action on the Sony Sports Network. They will also be able to stream the events on Sony Liv provided that they have the subscription.

Here's a detailed list of the Tokyo Olympics broadcasters from around the world:

Japan – The Japan Consortium

USA – NBC Universal

UK – BBC, Eurosport

China – CCTV

Australia – Seven Network

Germany – ARD-ZDF

Brazil – Grupo Glodo, Bandsports

Spain – RTVE

Italy – RAI

France – Eurosport

South Africa – SABC

Singapore – Mediacorp