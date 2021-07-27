Swimming
Tokyo Olympics: Swimming Day 4, July 27 – Star swimmer Caeleb Dressel will be in action on Day 4 along with Arno Kamminga – Preview, Schedule, Live Streaming, Where to Watch
Team USA will be in action during the relay with the focus being on star swimmer Caeleb Dressel in the individual event
Three-time Olympic Champion and World Record holder in Men's Caeleb Dressel 100m Butterfly, 50m Freestyle and 100m Individual Medley will be in action in Men's 100 Free on Day 4 of the Tokyo Olympics. Dressel has already posted a time of 47.39 at the US Olympic Trials this season and is strongly positioned to claim his first individual Olympic title.
Eyes will also be on Arno Kammigna who pushed the great Adam Peaty in Men's 100m Breaststroke Final and ended up winning silver. Kamminga posted a time of 58s in the Final and is the only man bar Peaty to have a sub-58s in the event. In the 200m variation of the event, where the Brit isn't participating, Kamminga will be eyeing a gold.
Team USA will also be the favourites to win Men's 4x200m Freestyle relay and they will be hoping to start strong on Day 4.
Let's take a look at all the events scheduled in the morning session tomorrow:
Schedule and When to Watch:
Men's 100m Freestyle: Heats – 3:30 PM IST
Women's 200m Butterfly: Heats – 3:55 PM IST
Men's 200m Breaststroke: Heats – 4:08 PM IST
Men's 4x200m Freestyle Relay: Heats – 4:28 PM IST
Men's 800m Freestyle: Heats – 4:47 PM IST
Live Streaming and Where to Watch:
Those living in India can catch all the live action on the Sony Sports Network. They will also be able to stream the events on Sony Liv provided that they have the subscription.
Here's a detailed list of the Tokyo Olympics broadcasters from around the world:
Japan – The Japan Consortium
USA – NBC Universal
UK – BBC, Eurosport
China – CCTV
Australia – Seven Network
Germany – ARD-ZDF
Brazil – Grupo Glodo, Bandsports
Spain – RTVE
Italy – RAI
France – Eurosport
South Africa – SABC
Singapore – Mediacorp