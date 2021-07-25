Champion Swimmers Katie Ledecky, Kaylee McKeown, Ariarne Titmus, and Lydia Jacoby continue to exceed expectations in their respective disciplines on Day 2 of Swimming Heats at the Tokyo Olympics. Ledecky finished first in Women's 400m Freestyle Heats and with a gold medal all but assured, she will have one eye on breaking her own World Record and Olympic Record which she set at the Rio Olympics.

Kaylee McKeown has already broken her Olympic Record in the Heats in Tokyo but not before it passed several hands. In Women's 100m Backstroke, Kylie Masse first broke McKeown's Olympic Record. Her record stood for a matter of minutes as US swimmer Regan Smith scripted another record in the next round of heat. McKeown, who had been watching it all unfold, didn't want to miss out on the action and took back her Olympic record with a time of 57.88s during her Heat.

#Swimming

It's showtime in the 100m Backstroke heats!

Heat 4▶️ new Olympic Record 🇨🇦Kylie Masse 58.17

Heat 5▶️ new OR 🇺🇸Regan Smith 57.96

Heat 6▶️ new OR 🇦🇺Kaylee McKeown 57.88 pic.twitter.com/2rrfkJPs7W — FINA (@fina1908) July 25, 2021

Current World Record holder in Men's 100m Backstroke endured a tough time as he finished eighth during the Heats. Lilly King also didn't perform up to the mark and was outdone by Tatjana Schoenmaker who set a new Olympic Record in Women's 100 Back with a time of 1:04.82. Fellow American swimmer Lydia Jacoby also finished ahead of King.



Let's take a look at all the events scheduled in the morning session tomorrow:

Schedule and When to Watch:

Women's 100m Butterfly – Final: 7:00 AM IST

Men's 200m Freestyle – Semi-Final: 7:07 AM IST

Women's 100m Breaststroke – Semi-Final: 7:20 AM IST

Men's 100m Breaststroke – Final: 7:42 AM IST

Women's 400m Freestyle –Final: 7:50 AM IST

Men's 100m Backstroke – Semi-Final: 8:01 AM IST

Women's 100m Backstroke – Semi-Final: 8:23 AM IST

Men's 4x100m Freestyle Relay – Final: 8:35 AM IST

Live Streaming and Where to Watch:

Those living in India can catch all the live action on the Sony Sports Network. They will also be able to stream the events on Sony Liv provided that they have the subscription.

Here's a detailed list of the Tokyo Olympics broadcasters from around the world:

Japan – The Japan Consortium

USA – NBC Universal

UK – BBC, Eurosport

China – CCTV

Australia – Seven Network

Germany – ARD-ZDF

Brazil – Grupo Glodo, Bandsports

Spain – RTVE

Italy – RAI

France – Eurosport

South Africa – SABC

Singapore – Mediacorp