Tokyo Olympics, Swimming, Day 2: Peaty first in semifinal, McKeon third fastest

All you need to know from the Women's 100m Butterfly and Men's 100m Breaststroke Semifinals

Emma McKeon and Adam Peaty
X

Emma McKeon and Adam Peaty

By

Anirudh Soman

Published: 25 July 2021 3:44 AM GMT

China's Yufei Zhang fastest in the Women's 100m Butterfly. France's Marie Wattell put up a brilliant performance to progress to the final as the second fastest swimmer in the heats!

World Record holder and defending champion - Sarah Sjoestroem booked her place in the final.

In the Men's 100m Breaststroke, Adam Peaty displayed why he's considered as one of greatest in the event after yet another dominant performance.


Here's a quick look at lineups for the finals set to take place at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre tomorrow.


Women's 100m Butterfly

The top 8 swimmers from the semifinal based on their timings:

1. Yufei Zhang (China): 55.89

2. Marie Wattell (France): 56.16

3. Emma McKeon (Australia): 56.33

4. Sarah Sjoestroem (Sweden): 56.40

5. Torri Huske (USA): 56.51

6. Margaret Macneil (Canada): 56.56

7. Louise Hansson (Sweden): 56.92

8. Anastasiya Shkurdai (Belarus): 57.19


Men's 100m Breaststroke

The top 8 swimmers from the semifinal based on their timings:

1. Adam Peaty (Great Britain): 57.63

2. Arno Kamminga (Netherlands): 58.19

3. Nicolo Martinenghi (Italy): 58.28

4. Zibei Yan (China): 58.72

5. Michael Andrew (USA): 58.99

6. James Wilby (Great Britain): 59.00

7. Ilya Shymanovich (Belarus): 59.08

8. Andrew Wilson (USA): 59.18

