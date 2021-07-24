Day 1 of the Swimming Events (Heats) at the Tokyo Olympics had plenty of unforeseen surprises in store for us. The favourite to win in the Men's 400m Individual Medley, Daiya Seto failed to make it to the final of the event where he would've been swimming in front of his home crowd. This sent shockwaves throughout the aquatics world.



Joining Seto in the list of underwhelming performances is World Record Holder in the Women's 400m Individual Medley Katinka Hosszu. The 32-year-old Hungarian endured a nervous session and with a seventh-place finish, barely made it to the final. The final will be an entirely different contest, however, and the defending Olympic champion will have her eyes set on Emma Weyant.

The Heats are running non-stop!



USA's Emma Weyant leads the way in the 400m Individual Medley and will be the favourite tomorrow in her debut Olympics.



The teenager clocked 4:33.55, a new personal best.#Swimming #Tokyo2020 #Olympics — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) July 24, 2021

The 19-year-old Australian stole the thunder from Hosszu and announce herself as the prime candidate to clinch the gold medal in the finals. Weyant recorded her personal best time of 4:33.55 during the heats and this will give her plenty of confidence ahead of the final.



Adam Peaty continues to be the face of the sport and live up to gargantuan standards following the departure of the legendary Michael Phelps. The World Record holder finished on top of the qualification rankings comfortably and will be gunning to break his own Olympic and World Record in the final. The gold medal is Peaty's to lose and with a sub-58 second swim in the heats, Arno Kamminga will try to push him as far as possible.

🇬🇧 Adam Peaty leads the way in the 100m Breaststroke heats with a time of 57.56 ⏱️ #swimming pic.twitter.com/ILKZmUxR2i — FINA (@fina1908) July 24, 2021

The Australian team continued to show their dominance in the Women's 4x100m Freestyle Relay. They will be joined by teams from The Netherlands, Canada, Great Britain, USA, China, Denmark, and Sweden in the final.



Schedule and When to Watch:

Men's 400m Individual Medley – Final: 7:00 AM IST

Women's 100m Butterfly – Semi-Finals: 7:10 AM IST

Men's 400m Freestyle – Final: 7:22 AM IST

Women's 400m Individual Medley – Final: 7:42 AM IST

Men's 100m Breaststroke – Semi-Finals: 8:03 AM IST

Women's 4x100m Freestyle Relay – Final: 8:15 AM IST

Live Streaming and Where to Watch:

Those living in India can catch all the live action on the Sony Sports Network. They will also be able to stream the events on Sony Liv provided that they have the subscription.

Here's a detailed list of the Tokyo Olympics broadcasters from around the world:

Japan – The Japan Consortium

USA – NBC Universal

UK – BBC, Eurosport

China – CCTV

Australia – Seven Network

Germany – ARD-ZDF

Brazil – Grupo Glodo, Bandsports

Spain – RTVE

Italy – RAI

France – Eurosport

South Africa – SABC

Singapore – Mediacorp