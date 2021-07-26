Katinka Hosszu has had a disappointing Olympics experience so far in Tokyo. World Record holder and defending Olympic champion in the Women's 400m Individual Medley, she finished fifth in the finals and will now be turning her focus towards the shorter individual medley event. Hosszu is expected to face stiff competition from Yui Ohashi of Japan.

Women's 200m Freestyle event will probably be defined by the rivalry between Katie Ledecky and Ariarne Titmus. Ledecky finished first in the Women's 400m Freestyle event and also her final earlier on the same day. Joining her will be Ariarne Titmus who finished third in the Heats and also has a final. Titmus has recorded the best time in the event since the 2016 Olympics.

Incredible shock: The heavy favorite in the men's 400 IM, Daiya Seto, misses qualifying for the final tonight, after fading on the freestyle leg of the race. The first of many surprises at these Games, no doubt#Tokyo2020 — SwimSwam Live (@SwimSwamLive) July 24, 2021

Daiya Seto will be the centre of attention once again in Men's 200m Butterfly, not only because he's the home favourite but also because of the events that transpired on Day 1. Seto was also among the favourites to win in Men's 400m Individual Medley but failed to qualify for the finals after a disappointing performance in the Heats.



Let's take a look at all the events scheduled in the evening session tomorrow:

Schedule and When to Watch:

Women's 200m Freestyle: Heats – 3:30 PM IST

Men's 200m Butterfly: Heats – 3:46 PM IST

Women's 200m Individual Medley: Heats – 4:04 PM IST

Women's 1500m Freestyle: Heats – 4:19 PM IST

Live Streaming and Where to Watch:

Those living in India can catch all the live action on the Sony Sports Network. They will also be able to stream the events on Sony Liv provided that they have the subscription.

Here's a detailed list of the Tokyo Olympics broadcasters from around the world:

Japan – The Japan Consortium

USA – NBC Universal

UK – BBC, Eurosport

China – CCTV

Australia – Seven Network

Germany – ARD-ZDF

Brazil – Grupo Glodo, Bandsports

Spain – RTVE

Italy – RAI

France – Eurosport

South Africa – SABC

Singapore – Mediacorp