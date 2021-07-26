Swimming
Tokyo Olympics: Swimming Day 3, July 26 – All eyes will be on Katinka Hosszu, Ariarne Titmus, Katie Ledecky, and Daiya Seto during the Heats – Preview, Schedule, Live Streaming, Where to Watch
The spotlight will be on Japanese swimmer Daiya Seto after he failed to qualify in the finals on Day 1
Katinka Hosszu has had a disappointing Olympics experience so far in Tokyo. World Record holder and defending Olympic champion in the Women's 400m Individual Medley, she finished fifth in the finals and will now be turning her focus towards the shorter individual medley event. Hosszu is expected to face stiff competition from Yui Ohashi of Japan.
Women's 200m Freestyle event will probably be defined by the rivalry between Katie Ledecky and Ariarne Titmus. Ledecky finished first in the Women's 400m Freestyle event and also her final earlier on the same day. Joining her will be Ariarne Titmus who finished third in the Heats and also has a final. Titmus has recorded the best time in the event since the 2016 Olympics.
Daiya Seto will be the centre of attention once again in Men's 200m Butterfly, not only because he's the home favourite but also because of the events that transpired on Day 1. Seto was also among the favourites to win in Men's 400m Individual Medley but failed to qualify for the finals after a disappointing performance in the Heats.
Let's take a look at all the events scheduled in the evening session tomorrow:
Schedule and When to Watch:
Women's 200m Freestyle: Heats – 3:30 PM IST
Men's 200m Butterfly: Heats – 3:46 PM IST
Women's 200m Individual Medley: Heats – 4:04 PM IST
Women's 1500m Freestyle: Heats – 4:19 PM IST
Live Streaming and Where to Watch:
Those living in India can catch all the live action on the Sony Sports Network. They will also be able to stream the events on Sony Liv provided that they have the subscription.
Here's a detailed list of the Tokyo Olympics broadcasters from around the world:
Japan – The Japan Consortium
USA – NBC Universal
UK – BBC, Eurosport
China – CCTV
Australia – Seven Network
Germany – ARD-ZDF
Brazil – Grupo Glodo, Bandsports
Spain – RTVE
Italy – RAI
France – Eurosport
South Africa – SABC
Singapore – Mediacorp