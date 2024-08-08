Bollywood hit song 'Taal Se Taal' echoes at Paris Olympics

The Centre Aquatique Olympique, the aquatic centre hosting the Paris Olympics' swimming events, witnessed an interesting development that intrigued the Indians.

The USA’s women's artistic swimming team's unusual song choice in the background echoing from the loudspeakers left fans stunned.

The swimmers and the song's culture were diametrically opposed, yet they won silver with their performance of the Bollywood song 'Taal Se Taal' in the Team Free routine.

The song from the movie 'Taal', composed by A.R. Rahman played perfectly for the team as they synchronized their movements with the beats and rhythm of the song, even while upside down.

The team made use of the water very well by splashing it matching the song’s beats, and the swimmers' unique moves and creative use of water harmonized with the medley of the song, contributing to a strong performance in their Team Free routine.

The women’s artistic swimming competition consists of three rounds: the Technical Routine, the Free Routine, and the Acrobatic Routine which is newly added. Points are awarded after each routine, and the cumulative points from all three routines are used to determine the final medal standings.



The USA women's team performed to the tune of Michael Jackson’s song 'Smooth Criminal' in their Acrobatic Routine. With this silver medal, the USA secured an artistic swimming medal for the first time in 20 years. China won the gold medal, and Spain took bronze in this event.



Incidentally, a few days ago, a video from the World Aquatics Doha 2024 went viral, capturing the hearts of Indian internet fans. It showed the USA women’s artistic swimming team performing to the tune of the same Bollywood song.

By performing this evergreen song once again at the biggest sporting event, the team has created quite a ripple among Indian fans, who are delighted to see members of a different nationality celebrating a beloved track.