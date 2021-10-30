National Aquatic Championship: Srihari Nataraj bags 10 medals, sets 3 National Records

There was no doubt that Srihari Nataraj would be gunning for a medal sweep at this years National Aquatics Championships. However, the ace swimmer came on top of all expectations by setting 3 new National records as well.

His total medal tally at this years national championships was a total of 10 medals which included 5 individual golds. He broke records in the 200m freestyle race(beating Sajjan Prakahs record) 100m freestyle record(Surpassed Viridwal Khade's record of 50.33) and 100m backstroke with a timing of 55.10m.

Men's 100m Backstroke ✅

Men's 400m Freestyle✅

Men's 4x200m Freestyle ✅



Fellow national champion Sajjan Prakash also broke a record in the 100m butterfly event with a timing off 53.24. Thother ace swimmers were Ridhima Kumar and Shoan Ganguly who were among the swimmers who got clean sweeps in the tournament.



The end of the tournament also saw the results of the team for the FINA Short World Course in Dubai. Sirhari Nataraj and Sajjan Prakash were selected along with Kushagra Rawat.