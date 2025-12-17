Swimming: School Nationals cut short by a day due to pollution

The 69th National School Games 2025-26 for girls under-14, under-17 and under-19 age groups was wrapped up a day earlier owing to pollution-control measures enforced by the Delhi government.

The event was slated from December 12-17 at Delhi’s Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Swimming Pool Complex. However, the final day, which was scheduled for December 17, was wrapped on December 16 itself.

According to the officials, the events had to be wrapped quickly as pollution-related restrictions, active until 31 December, limit certain activities and large gatherings in and around the national capital.

"The Education department, GNCTD was tasked with the responsibility of conducting school nationals for swimming. We had booked the Talkatora indoor stadium as it was already in an area with better AQI," a senior official told The Bridge.

"Further the department had procured and installed six air purifiers inside the stadium to ensure that the air quality was maintained. Considering the pollution, the department with the consent of all coaches and managers shortened the schedule to ensure that the events finish quickly,” he further added.

Earlier, the 9th Elite Men’s and Women’s National Boxing Championship was postponed by four days. The championship will now take place from January 4-10, 2026 at the Gautam Buddha University in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

Delhi’s air quality has repeatedly entered the “very poor” and “severe” categories through December, leading to precautionary measures across the region.